Where is our grandson? Has he been killed? Atul Subhash's father after techie's wife, others arrested

Atul Subhash's estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, along with her mother Nisha and brother Anurag, were arrested for allegedly abetting the techie's suicide. Hours later, his father, Pawan Kumar Modi, raised concerns about the whereabouts of Atul’s four-year-old son, expressing fears for the child’s safety.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Modi thanked the police for the arrests but voiced his family's worries. "We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don't know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us," he said.

He said that the family has decided not to immerse Atul Subhash's ashes until they receive justice. According to Mr Modi, the family has brought Atul's ashes but will refrain from performing the ritual due to their commitment to seeking justice.

He also alleged corruption in the Jaunpur family court, where Atul’s case was being heard. Mr Modi claimed that the judge demanded money from Atul, who refused to pay a bribe, stating he was willing to pay a penalty but would never resort to bribery.