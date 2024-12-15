Where is our grandson? Has he been killed? Atul Subhash's father after techie's wife, others arrested

Atul Subhash's estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, along with her mother Nisha and brother Anurag, were arrested for allegedly abetting the techie's suicide. Hours later, his father, Pawan Kumar Modi, raised concerns about the whereabouts of Atul’s four-year-old son, expressing fears for the child’s safety.
Speaking to ANI, Mr Modi thanked the police for the arrests but voiced his family's worries. "We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don't know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us," he said.
He said that the family has decided not to immerse Atul Subhash's ashes until they receive justice. According to Mr Modi, the family has brought Atul's ashes but will refrain from performing the ritual due to their commitment to seeking justice.
He also alleged corruption in the Jaunpur family court, where Atul’s case was being heard. Mr Modi claimed that the judge demanded money from Atul, who refused to pay a bribe, stating he was willing to pay a penalty but would never resort to bribery.
The grieving father, who lost his 34-year-old son last week, broke down as he revealed that he had never met his grandson in person. The child, born in 2020, was separated from the family after Nikita and Atul parted ways the following year.
With a voice choked with emotion, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to help reunite them with the child. "I have only seen him on video calls, never held him close. For a grandfather, his grandson is even more special than his son," he said tearfully.
Atul Subhash's brother, Bikas Kumar, who lodged the abetment to suicide complaint, echoed his father’s concerns about the missing child. "Our biggest concern right now is that we don’t know where my nephew is. We couldn’t find him in the photograph circulated by the police. We want to know where he is," he said to ANI.
Bikas expressed gratitude to the Karnataka Police for arresting Nikita Singhania and her family members, while noting that two more arrests were still pending. "I hope they will also be arrested soon," he added.
The 34-year-old techie who was found dead at his Bengaluru home last Monday, outlined his final wishes in a 24-page suicide note. Among them, he requested that custody of his child be given to his parents, stating they could "raise him with better values."
In the note, Atul accused his estranged wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag, and uncle Sushil of harassment and extortion. He alleged that Nikita filed false cruelty cases against him and his family, demanding Rs 3 crore to settle the matter. Atul also detailed a court directive requiring him to pay Rs 80,000 monthly as maintenance for Nikita and their son, though she reportedly demanded Rs 2 lakh. He criticised the justice system, claiming it was biased in favour of women.
(With ANI inputs)