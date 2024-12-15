Atul Subhash suicide case: Karnataka police arrest wife from Gurgaon, her mother and brother from Allahabad

The latest development comes amid a plea for anticipatory bail filed on Friday by Nikita and three family members at the Allahabad High Court.

Atul Subhash, a resident of Manjunath Layout in Bengaluru, was found dead in his apartment on Monday. In a 25-page suicide note, he alleged harassment by his estranged wife and her family.

The note detailed claims that false cases had been filed against him, accompanied by demands for Rs 3 crore to settle the disputes. He also accused the family of demanding Rs 30 lakh to grant him visitation rights to his four-year-old son. In addition to the note, he recorded videos before taking the extreme step.

A four-member Bengaluru police team travelled to Jaunpur on Thursday to serve summons at the Singhania residence. However, the team found the family’s home locked, and neighbours indicated that they had fled the locality on Wednesday past midnight.

The deceased's video went viral on social media following which the case drew widespread attention, highlighting the emotional and legal challenges involved in matrimonial disputes.

(With inputs from Online Desk)