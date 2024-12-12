SC lays down eight factors for deciding alimony amount amid outrage over Bengaluru techie's suicide

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday outlined key factors to be considered when determining alimony in divorce cases, amid the ongoing debate surrounding the suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, who had alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws.

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Prasanna V. Varale, while deciding a divorce case on Tuesday and deciding on alimony amount, introduced an eight-point formula to guide the determination of maintenance for a woman post-divorce.

The factors outlined by the court include:

1. The social and economic status of both the husband and wife.

2. The basic needs of the wife and any children in the future.

3. The qualifications and employment status of both parties.

4. The sources of income and assets owned by both individuals.

5. The standard of living enjoyed by the wife while residing at her in-laws' house.

6. The employment status of the wife.

7. A reasonable amount to cover the wife’s legal expenses if she is not employed.

8. The financial status of the husband, including his earnings, other responsibilities, and the impact of the maintenance allowance.

This ruling coincides with public outrage following the tragic death of a Bengaluru-based techie, Atul Subhash.

Subhash, who had reportedly endured years of emotional distress due to marital issues, was found dead at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area under Marathahalli police station limits on Monday.

A placard reading "Justice is due" was discovered in the room where he allegedly ended his life.

Subhash in his suicide note claimed he had faced multiple legal cases and alleged harassment from his wife, her relatives, and a judge in Uttar Pradesh. His death has sparked widespread debate over the misuse of legal provisions in marital disputes and the emotional toll such conflicts can take.