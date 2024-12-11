Bengaluru techie suicide: Legal experts flag 'misuse' of domestic violence laws, urge gender-neutral reform

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa termed the issue as "very serious", requiring a fitting solution. "For many years I have seen how the provision has been grossly being misused by many people. It's a very serious matter and we have to find a solution. My own personal view is that make this section bailable. Also, if there is false complaint is filed, action should be taken against the erring complainant," he said.

"Also false cases of outraging the modesty being filed against in-laws. We see it every day. Courts should start taking these issues very seriously. Police should be sensitised. They should not facilitate filing such false cases," Pawha added.

Supreme Court advocate Ashwani Dubey said there was a need for gender-neutral laws. "The whole premise of Section 498A is to protect women from being exploited, harassed, or abused physically or mentally. However, there are several instances where this regulation has become a scourge for men in society. The time has come for gender neutral laws," he said.

"Also, courts must exercise caution in dowry harassment cases to prevent misuse of law and avoid unnecessary trouble to innocent family members," Dubey added.