Actor Darshan appears before magistrate court post bail from Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is accused in the kidnap and murder case of Renukaswamy, appeared before the magistrate court on Monday and completed bail formalities, following the Karnataka High Court granting him bail on Friday.

Darshan is accused number two (A2) in the Renukaswamy case. He had been hospitalised for severe back pain for over six weeks at a private hospital in Kengeri. He left the hospital and arrived at the court to sign documents related to bail. Since Saturday and Sunday were government holidays, he appeared on Monday to complete the bail formalities.

Darshan, who was seen limping in the court premises, was accompanied by his wife Vijayalakshmi, his brother Dinakar Thoogudeepa, his close associate and actor Dhanveer, and others. After hearing the court’s directions and completing the formalities, he left the court and returned to the hospital.

As per the bail conditions, Dinakar and Dhanveer provided surety for Darshan, who signed a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Darshan also signed an application for the withdrawal of his passport. While there was a condition to surrender the passport during interim bail, no such condition applies to regular bail. Thus, the court agreed to return his passport, an advocate representing Darshan told reporters, adding that Darshan went back to the hospital for treatment.

As news of Darshan’s court appearance spread, fans rushed to the court to catch a glimpse of him. The police had a tough time in managing the crowd.

Meanwhile, the prime accused Pavithra Gowda and other accused are yet to be released from Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara. Two individuals including woman furnished surety for Pavithra on Monday. She is likely to be released soon. The High Court granted bail to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, R. Nagaraju, Anukumar, Lakshman, Jagadeesh, and Pradosh S Rao on Friday.