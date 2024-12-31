Contractor’s suicide: BJP seeks CBI probe, plans protest

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP continued to mount pressure on the chief minister to order a CBI probe into contractor Sachin Panchala’s death by suicide in Bidar and drop Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge from the cabinet.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Monday, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said they will wait till January 3 for the CM to order a CBI probe. If the CM fails to do so, the BJP will stage a massive protest in Kalaburagi on January 4 and also lay siege to minister Kharge’s residence, he said.

Vijayendra said the CM should not try to protect anyone as Panchal’s family is also demanding a CBI probe. The BJP leader demanded that the government give Rs 1 crore compensation and a job to a memer of Panchal’s family.

He said in the death note, Panchala mentioned a conspiracy to murder Siddalinga Swamiji, MLA Basavaraj Mattimod and BJP leaders Chandu Patil and Manikant Rathod. He also accused the police of not responding to Panchal’s sisters’ request for help when he had posted on social media about taking the extreme step. “The death note blamed Raju Kapnoor, who is close to the Kharge family,” he said. The BJP leader alleged that Kapnoor had demanded a 5% commission to help Panchal get a tender and also claimed that he enjoyed the full support of the minister.

Kharge said the BJP leaders should come with a document, or any proof to show his involvement.