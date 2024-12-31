CID will probe contractor's suicide case: Minister G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: The state government has ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into suicide by Bidar-based contractor Sachin Panchala, who had allegedly blamed an associate of RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge for his death in a note.
Revealing this to reporters here on Monday, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that it is not right to make unnecessary allegations against Priyank. Officials have stated that the note did not have Priyank’s name. “But BJP leaders are alleging that the note has Priyank’s name. In order to reveal the truth, the case has been handed over to CID. Let’s wait for the probe report,’’ he said.
There is no need for Priyank to resign. All such cases cannot be handed over to the CBI. “Our CID is competent enough to investigate the case and bring out the truth,’’ the home minister said.
The CID has investigated many cases. “If BJP leaders give any constructive suggestions or directions, we will consider them. But they are politicising the issue,’’ he said.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders have criticised Parameshwara for taking a stand on the case even before completion of the probe. “Instead of standing with Panchala’s family, Parameshwara is supporting Priyank,” they said.
Panchala, who ended his life on Thursday, stated in his death note that he was pressured by Congress leader and former councillor Raju Kapanoor, who is said to be Priyank’s associate, to pay Rs 1 crore. With BJP leaders’ cry for Priyank’s resignation getting louder, the RDPR minister met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday evening and briefed him about the contractor’s suicide. Priyank also wrote to the CM and the home minister, urging them to hand over the case to an independent agency for investigation.