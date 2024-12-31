CID will probe contractor's suicide case: Minister G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: The state government has ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into suicide by Bidar-based contractor Sachin Panchala, who had allegedly blamed an associate of RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge for his death in a note.

Revealing this to reporters here on Monday, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that it is not right to make unnecessary allegations against Priyank. Officials have stated that the note did not have Priyank’s name. “But BJP leaders are alleging that the note has Priyank’s name. In order to reveal the truth, the case has been handed over to CID. Let’s wait for the probe report,’’ he said.

There is no need for Priyank to resign. All such cases cannot be handed over to the CBI. “Our CID is competent enough to investigate the case and bring out the truth,’’ the home minister said.