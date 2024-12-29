Priyank Kharge denies involvement in Bidar contractor's suicide, demands independent probe

BENGALURU: Karnataka RDPR and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge here on Saturday said he is no way responsible for Bidar contractor Sachin Panchala’s suicide and requested Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to initiate a probe into the case for the truth to come out.

“I had a word with the home minister over the phone since he was not in Bengaluru. Once he is back, I will discuss it and request him to conduct a probe by an independent agency within the home department,” he stated.

He held an emergency press conference as BJP is demanding his resignation and arrest, alleging that his supporter Raju Kapanoor had harassed Panchal, driving him to to suicide.

“For over a year, BJP has been trying to get me to resign on one issue or another. It has become a routine for them. Me, my department or the government are not involved in the contractor’s suicide. BJP doesn’t understand law. Am I an accused or has my name figured as an abettor? On what grounds they are demanding my arrest,” he thundered.