Vijay Amritraj on his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame

BENGALURU: When tennis ace Vijay Amritraj first burst onto the international scene in the ’70s, India had been experiencing the golden era of tennis for over a decade. Yet, often regarded as India’s first superstar, the-then 21-year-old Amritraj, along with teammates Sashi Menon, Jasjit Singh, and others took India to the World Cup Finals for the second time in 1974.

With his classic serve-and-volley style, complemented by his intelligent strategic play on the court, Amritraj had a remarkable career during the ’70s and ’80s, with successes at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Nearly three decades since he said goodbye to the game professionally, the now 70-year-old is being recognised for his contributions, with an induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

“The news came to me actually right the day before my birthday in December. So it was quite a birthday gift. The most important part of this induction into the Hall of Fame, especially in the Contributor category, is that it encompasses the entirety of one’s contributions to the sport over an extended period. At that moment, I had a flashback of my career,” says Amritraj, who was recently at the Leela Palace Bengaluru, taking part in a celebration in his honour.