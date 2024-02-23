Karnataka: Scientists develop new synthetic antibody that neutralises snake venom

BENGALURU: Scientists at the Scripps Research Institute and the Evolutionary Venomics Lab (EVL) at the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES), IISc, have developed a synthetic human antibody that can neutralise the potent neurotoxin produced by the Elapidae family of venomous snakes that include the spectacled cobra, king cobra, common krait and black mamba.

To synthesise the new anti-venom neutralising antibody, the researchers screened the anti-venom against HIV and Covid-19 virus. Researchers said that this study and development has taken them a step closer to the universal antibody solution that can help provide broader protection against many snake venoms.

Recently, the health department issued an order declaring snake bite as a notifiable disease. Karnataka is the first state to declare it and the fifth state recording maximum snake bites. Kartik Sunagar, associate professor at CES and joint corresponding author of the study, said the research has shown that less than 10% of the antivenom vial contains antibodies that are targeted towards snake venom toxins.

The antibody developed by IISc targets a conserved region found in the core of a major toxin called the three-finger toxin (3FTx) in the venom. Different species of Elapids produce different 3FTxs and only a handful of regions in the protein are similar.

Researchers then narrowed down to one region. They then tested the antibodies’ ability to bind to 3FTxs from various snakes. After multiple screening, they narrowed down to one antibody that could bind strongly to various 3FTxs. The team found that of the 149 3FTxs variants, the new antibody could bind to 99. Researchers tested the antibody on different animals and at different time intervals to check its potency, a press release stated.

They also used the human-derived cell lines to produce the antibody, and stated that since antibody is fully human, they did not expect any off-target or allergic responses. Sunagar said this solved two problems. “First, it is an entirely human antibody and hence, side-effects, including fatal anaphylaxis that is occasionally observed in patients being treated with conventional antivenom, can be prevented. Second, this means that animals need not be harmed in the future to produce saving antidotes.”