Toll in Bengaluru's Ramanagara scrapyard blaze rises to five

BENGALURU: The death toll in the scrapyard blaze near Ramanagara has gone up to five. A 10-year-old boy, who had suffered serious burns, died on Thursday.

Riyan Pasha, the victim, was a resident of Chikkabasti. He was under treatment in the burns ward of the Victoria Hospital. On Wednesday morning, Saajid Pasha, 15, succumbed to burns.

Pasha had gone to the scrap yard along with Saajid to give lunch to his father Afroz Pasha on Sunday. Afroz and three others are under treatment in the Victoria Hospital.

The fire broke out at the scrapyard where perfume bottles were kept at Ramasandra near Kumbalgodu in Ramanagara district on Sunday around 5 pm. The fire spread after an explosion. Six workers managed to escape with severe burns while three others were charred to death. Highly inflammable chemicals caused the blast, triggering fire. A car, an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler were destroyed in the blaze. A few buildings near the yard were damaged.

The owner of the yard has been identified as Vittal, who rented it out to one Saleem.