‘I was brought to tears’: Kai Bird reflects on 'Oppenheimer' film's journey and its cultural impact

BENGALURU: Christopher Nolan’s 2023 magnum opus Oppenheimer was not merely a blockbuster, but part of a cultural obsession that engulfed the world last year. A cinematic masterpiece – that explores the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the ‘father of the atomic bomb’, and his struggle to reconcile scientific breakthrough with its devastating consequences – the making of the blockbuster was nearly as fraught as the Manhattan Project itself.

Recently in Bengaluru, Kai Bird, co-author of the Pulitzer-winning American Prometheus, on which the film is based, recalls the decades-long, ‘production hell’ that the project had to overcome.

“Even before it won the Pulitzer, it caught the attention of a major Hollywood director and was optioned for adaptation,” Bird recounts, adding, “Marty [Sherwin; co-author] and I were thrilled; it’s not every day a 720-page book gets this opportunity. Four years passed, a script was written, but it turned out to be rather dull. That attempt fell through, and another party took over the rights.”

The years ticked by, punctuated by disappointing scripts. “The feedback was that it was too historical, complex, and controversial. Plus, they questioned who had ever heard of Oppenheimer,” says Bird wryly. One particular Hollywood attempt at making the subject more ‘interesting’ didn’t go well with the authors.

“Marty and I found that script so flawed that we compiled a memo detailing 108 historical inaccuracies,” he shares, adding that it included bizarre elements like a ghost reciting poetry and a hallucinatory scene where Oppenheimer imagines poisoning Edward Teller.