Karnataka police prepares for new criminal laws

BENGALURU: Karnataka police is gearing up to implement the three new criminal laws (NCLs), which will be effective from July 1. Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan has constituted a committee headed by the DGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Mohd Saleem to bring in awareness on the three NCLs in the state police.

The committee comprises five Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs) -- Administration, Law & Order (L&O), Crime & Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), Training and Police Computer Wing (PCW).

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860; Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973; and Indian Evidence Act (IEA), 1872, after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25, 2023. They will come into force from July 1. The NCLs have shed colonial references from older laws, are welfare-oriented and citizen-centric, with focus on security. There is a provision for reformative punishment and community service for first-time offenders.

Mohan told TNIE that on February 23, an expert from the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPRD) had conducted a session for Superintendents of Police, Deputy Inspectors General and Inspectors General at the police headquarters in hybrid mode on NCLs.