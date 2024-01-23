Golf coach among 2 killed in road accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two persons, including a golf coach, died in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday night.

In one incident, Chandrashekar (28), a resident of Bidadi and working at a golf club there, died when his two-wheeler hit a road divider, allegedly due to overspeeding, at 10.15 pm. He and his friend, Kiran, had come to the city and were returning to Bidadi when the accident happened near the BMTC depot on Summanahalli Ring Road.

Kiran is undergoing treatment. The Kamakshipalya traffic police have registered a case.

In another incident, 32-year-old Dhruva of Mylasandra died when a speeding car rammed his two-wheeler at the Global Village-Mylasandra 8th Cross Junction at 10.15 pm.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed. The Kengeri traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.