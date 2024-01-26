Communication with elders key for kids to build trust

However, the same was red-flagged by a senior police official, who cautioned that although social media facilitates reaching a larger audience, it is essential to be aware of the potential risks, including the situation evolving into a kidnap case.

Explaining the boy’s act of straying away and wandering aimlessly after the alleged incident at the institute, Dr Sushma Gopalan, child psychologist at Aster CMI Hospital said, it is commonly observed during puberty that children undergo emotional cycles due to hormonal changes. However, a child can navigate these challenges in puberty, if effective communication with elders is established. This foundation helps build trust and resilience.

Vasudev Sharma, executive director, of Child Rights Trust, explained the sensitivity with which missing children should be handled on their return home, and how a balanced approach should be maintained. When parents encounter such situations, they should not delve into extensive discussions as they can have a lasting impact on the child’s psyche.

Dr Neha Cadabam, psychologist and executive director at Cadabams Hospital, said parents must carry out transparent conversations with their children to let the latter know that failures are not only normal but an important part of learning. Speaking to them about it comforts them and helps them avoid resorting to impulsive solutions. She said it is crucial to foster an environment where children feel understood.

City resident spotted boy in Hyderabad

Vandana Menon, a movie producer and resident of Whitefield, came across posters of the missing boy on January 21, shortly after he went missing. On January 24, Vandana went to Hyderabad and was at Nampally Metro Station where she saw the boy and reunited him with the family. Vandana told TNIE, “Since the boy was wearing the same clothes -- a yellow T-shirt and dark trousers -- as seen in all the viral posts, I recognized him and confirmed his identity by asking him his name. I ensured that I remained composed and spoke to my husband, instructing him to inform the child’s parents in another language, to prevent him from understanding. Simultaneously, I alerted the Metro authorities about the child’s missing status.” The 12-year-old was brought back to Bengaluru by his parents, who rushed to Hyderabad on being informed by Vandana and her husband.