100 more allottees of Arkavathy layout in Bengaluru to get alternative sites

BENGALURU: The controversial Arkavathy Layout issue that had bogged the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for years is inching towards a resolution with many allottees coming forward to accept the solution in sight --alternative sites at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL). A fresh batch of nearly 100 allottees was at the BDA office on Friday to convey their willingness with some of them getting a new site 18 years after the initial allotment.

Arkavathy Layout was planned with 8,813 sites in 2003-2004 on 2,750 acres of land in 16 villages in Bengaluru East and Yelahanka. But a series of denotification orders cancelled 3,720 of them. Those who lost their sites have been waging a long battle to get alternative sites either going to courts or by holding repeated protests over the last five years. The allottees initially refused to accept sites at NPKL, though BDA had proposed this many years ago.

According to the BDA website, 809 allottees have been allotted alternative sites so far. While 249 of them got the alternative site within Arkavathy Layout itself, 560 have got them at NPKL. Hundreds of sites are still under litigation. A top official told TNIE, “We are ready with the next batch of nearly 100 site owners for allotment. It has been approved by top officials. The allottees will get them through randomisation this week.”

Asked how the allottees who were insisting on alternative allotment only in Arkavathy Layout finally accepted the sites in a different layout, another top BDA official said, “Allottees realised that NPKL was being developed rapidly. Its value has also shot up due to the increased guidance value and Metro connectivity too. It would take time for Arkavathy Layout to get all amenities. Hence, many feel NPKL is a better option now.”

Break-up of allotment

The alternative allotment has been done in four batches so far - 4th August 2021 - at Arkavathy - 85 sites of 30x40 sqft dimension, 140 sites (20x30 sqft) and 24 sites (60x40 sqft) as well as 58 sites (30x40 sqft) at NPKL.

These alternatives sites have all been allotted at NPKL: March 16, 2023 - 232 sites (20x30 sqft); 67 (30x40 sqft), 34 sites (40x60 sqft); August 18 - 61 sites (20x30 sqft) and 10 sites (50x80 sqft). The last allotment was on September 25, 2023 -- 53 sites (30x40 sq ft), while the next batch is getting them this week.

Among the relieved allottees who will be given a site this week is Krishnamoorthy, who was given a 30x40 sq ft site in Arkavathy in 2006. “It has been 18 years now since my first allotment and then subsequent cancellation. I am finally relieved that I will be given a BDA site,” he told TNIE. Chandrashekhar, allotted a site in 2007, said, “I am really happy to be promised another site finally. The exact site number will be known next week.”