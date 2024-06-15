TNIE reporter covering actor Darshan case attacked in Bengaluru court complex

BENGALURU: In a sheer violation of the freedom of the press, 23-year-old reporter Rakshith Gowda TT of The New Indian Express was attacked and robbed of his mobile phone by a group of four unidentified men. The incident took place right outside the court hall on the second floor of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court complex on Nrupathunga Road on Saturday evening around 5.30 pm.
Rakshith was covering the hearing of the Renukaswamy murder case in which well-known Kannada actor Darshan is the second accused. Darshan was to be produced in court for which the reporter was present to cover.
When he was standing in the passage waiting for the hearing to begin, four unidentified persons approached him and began questioning him about his identity. When he replied he was from the media, they instantly began assaulting him, after which he was allegedly dragged for almost 50 metres. They also verbally abused him and told him to leave the court complex, threatening him with “dire consequences” if he was ever seen again.
The men, who were reportedly dressed in formal white full-sleeved shirts, also snatched his mobile phone. The TNIE reporter, although bruised and bleeding, walked out of the court complex and went straight to the jurisdictional Halasuru Gate police to report the incident. A few policemen, deployed for Darshan's court hearing stood as mute spectators even when he sought their help.
HT Shekhar, DCP (Central), rushed to the police station and personally attended to the case. He instructed his officials to register a complaint and immediately begin investigations. Meanwhile, Rakshith’s phone was retrieved and handed over to him by the DCP.
"After Darshan's court hearing, some advocates came and handed over a few phones saying they belonged to the reporters. Some unidentified men have snatched the phones from the reporters who had come to cover the court case. Sensing trouble, the phones were handed over. We will seek the CCTV footage from the court and take action against those behind the attack," the DCP added.
Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru president, Vivek Subba Reddy, said some miscreants in public were responsible for this unfortunate incident while actor Darshan was being produced. “We condemn such an act. The law enforcement agencies, I’m sure, will get to the bottom of this and take suitable action.”