TNIE reporter covering actor Darshan case attacked in Bengaluru court complex

BENGALURU: In a sheer violation of the freedom of the press, 23-year-old reporter Rakshith Gowda TT of The New Indian Express was attacked and robbed of his mobile phone by a group of four unidentified men. The incident took place right outside the court hall on the second floor of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court complex on Nrupathunga Road on Saturday evening around 5.30 pm.

Rakshith was covering the hearing of the Renukaswamy murder case in which well-known Kannada actor Darshan is the second accused. Darshan was to be produced in court for which the reporter was present to cover.

When he was standing in the passage waiting for the hearing to begin, four unidentified persons approached him and began questioning him about his identity. When he replied he was from the media, they instantly began assaulting him, after which he was allegedly dragged for almost 50 metres. They also verbally abused him and told him to leave the court complex, threatening him with “dire consequences” if he was ever seen again.

The men, who were reportedly dressed in formal white full-sleeved shirts, also snatched his mobile phone. The TNIE reporter, although bruised and bleeding, walked out of the court complex and went straight to the jurisdictional Halasuru Gate police to report the incident. A few policemen, deployed for Darshan's court hearing stood as mute spectators even when he sought their help.