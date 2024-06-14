No special facilities provided to Darshan, says Karnataka law minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil on Thursday said that no special facilities are being provided to actor Darshan, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of one of his fans.
When the media asked the minister about Annapoorneshwari police station — where Darshan is being questioned — being covered using shamiana, Patil said, “There is no law that permits a police station to be covered using a shamiana. But we do not know under what circumstances the police have done this.”
Since there was commotion outside the police station, the police have clamped Section 144 in the vicinity, he said. “Since more police personnel have been deputed, they cannot be accommodated inside the police station and that could be the reason for the shamiyana,” he elaborated.
When the media questioned the need to cover the entire police station, Patil said he cannot comment without knowing all the details. “An accused is an accused. No special treatment is being given to anyone,” he reiterated.