No special facilities provided to Darshan, says Karnataka law minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil on Thursday said that no special facilities are being provided to actor Darshan, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of one of his fans.

When the media asked the minister about Annapoorneshwari police station — where Darshan is being questioned — being covered using shamiana, Patil said, “There is no law that permits a police station to be covered using a shamiana. But we do not know under what circumstances the police have done this.”