BENGALURU: The police covering the Annapoorneshwari Nagar station, where actor Darshan and others arrested in a murder case are being interrogated, with tent cloth has raised many eyebrows.

This became a hot topic of discussion in various quarters on Thursday as it was never heard of or seen before.

The station was covered with tent cloth a day after city police commissioner B Dayananda visited it. This is said to have been done to avoid media and public glare as some visuals from inside went viral.

Although police stations should be kept open 24 hours, the gates of this one were locked on Thursday morning.

The police have also barricaded the road to the station.On Wednesday, police resorted to a mild lathicharge to disperse people who had gathered in front of the station to have a glimpse of their favourite star. In view of such developments, the officers decided to cover the front portion of the station with tent cloth, according to sources.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within a radius of 200 metres from the station. The prohibitory orders will be in force till Monday to prevent people from gathering, protesting, sitting and marching to the station. The police custody of all the accused will end on Monday.

“The visuals telecast by news channels impeded investigations. Seeing mediapersons outside the police station, people may gather there assuming that Darshan may come out. This case is demanding in terms of efforts, forethought and volume,” a senior police officer said.