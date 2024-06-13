Darshan murder case: Four offered Rs 20 lakhs not to name Kannada actor, reveals probe

BENGALURU: Investigations into the murder of Chitradurga pharmacy worker KS Renukaswamy, 33, in which actor Darshan and 12 others have been arrested, have revealed that the four accused, who had surrendered before the police, were offered Rs 20 lakh to ensure that the actor’s name doesn’t come up in the case.

From Saturday night till the body was dumped by the side of the stormwater drain near Sumanahalli bridge in the wee hours of Sunday, Rs 10 lakh was paid to two of the four accused. The four accused agreed to confess that they had murdered Renukaswamy after accepting the money offered to them.

They worked for a firm engaged in seizing vehicles from loan defaulters. The firm has taken the land, where Renukaswamy was murdered in a shed, on lease, police sources said.