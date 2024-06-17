'Blade' served with roasted sweet potato and fig chaat aboard AI flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco

BENGALURU: A flyer on a recent Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco detected a sharp metal cutter in the lunch provided on board. The passenger, Flyer Mathures Paul, removed it from his mouth just before swallowing it, saving himself from a potential life-threatening situation.

"Air India food can cut like a knife," Paul said, narrating his experience.

Paul, a journalist from Kolkata, who was flying business class, said he found a metal piece that looked like a blade in the roasted sweet potato and fig chaat that he was having. "I got a feel of it only after chewing the grub for a few seconds," he said.

"Thankfully, no harm was done. Of course, the blame squarely lies with Air India’s catering service but the incident doesn’t help the image I have of Air India. What if the metal piece was in the food served to a child?" he noted.