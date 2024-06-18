Kannada film industry reacts to Darshan case

“In the case involving a public figure, the police should regularly make the video footage of the trial of the case public. The trial of a pubic figure should be made public with full transparency and this will put an end to the tampering of evidence, involvement of influential people and corruption. Doing so, Renukaswamy’s family, people, media and Darshan’s fans will not have any confusions and people will have more respect towards the police and the media” Upendra said.

Actor Sudeep, without taking the name of Darshan, on Sunday stated that the murder case has given a bad reputation to the Kannada film industry. He said that police and media are working hard to uncover the truth and said justice should prevail in this case.

Actress and politician Ramya (Divya Spandana) was the first to share her views on Darshan fan Renukaswamy’s murder case, by stating that none is above the law and no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. She termed the actor as habitual offender and also said that Darshan’s fan clout is overrated.