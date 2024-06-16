Renukaswamy murder case: Not Pavithra, Vijayalakshmi is the only legally wedded wife of Darshan, says Advocate

Darshan was taken to his RR Nagar residence by the police on Friday night for a spot mazhar. It is said that the mazhar was done for nearly 45 minutes. The police are said to have recovered some material, including a towel, soap and toothbrush. Vinay and Keshavamurthy, accused in the murder case, were also taken to the former’s residence at Banashankari 6th Stage for a spot mazhar on Saturday. The police are said to have recovered some cash from Vinay’s residence.

Meanwhile, police resorted to a mild lathicharge to disperse Darshan’s fans who gathered in front of Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station on Saturday afternoon when the accused were being taken to the court.

“So far, 16 people have been arrested in the case,” S Girish, DCP (West), said.

The police took another person into custody suspecting that he might have helped the accused to delete the mobile data. City Police Commissioner B Dayananda visited the police station on Saturday.

Meanwhile, an audio conversation said to be of Anu Kumar, accused No 7, with his friend Tabarak from Chitradurga has gone viral. In the audio, Kumar is heard saying that he was standing outside the shed along with three others from Chitradurga. He saw Darshan going inside the shed almost after an hour of Renukaswamy’s murder. He was asked if they can become approvers in the case for a hefty sum. But they refused.