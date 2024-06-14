Two Darshan fans accused in Renukaswamy murder case surrender to cops

CHITRADURGA: Two more accused in the Renukaswamy murder case involving actor Darshan surrendered before police in Chitradurga on Friday.

Jaggu alias Jagadish and Anukumar who are fans of Darshan surrendered before DySP Dinakar P. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 16.

Both Jaggu and Anukumar were working as autorickshaw drivers at Chitradurga.

Speaking to TNIE, Dinakar said that both the accused have been handed over to the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police in Bengaluru for further investigations.

Hearing the news of the arrest of his son Anukumar, Chandrappa (60) collapsed at his house at Sihi Neeru Honda.

He was immediately shifted to a hospital where he developed low blood pressure and died of cardiac arrest at 7 PM.