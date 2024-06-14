Two Darshan fans accused in Renukaswamy murder case surrender to cops

CHITRADURGA: Two more accused in the Renukaswamy murder case involving actor Darshan surrendered before police in Chitradurga on Friday.
Jaggu alias Jagadish and Anukumar who are fans of Darshan surrendered before DySP Dinakar P. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 16.
Both Jaggu and Anukumar were working as autorickshaw drivers at Chitradurga.
Speaking to TNIE, Dinakar said that both the accused have been handed over to the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police in Bengaluru for further investigations.
Hearing the news of the arrest of his son Anukumar, Chandrappa (60) collapsed at his house at Sihi Neeru Honda.
He was immediately shifted to a hospital where he developed low blood pressure and died of cardiac arrest at 7 PM.
Jayamma, the mother of Anukumar, was inconsolable.
"My son was working as an autorickshaw driver for the last three years. He is the sole breadwinner of my family. His arrest has shattered our dreams," she said.
"My son is innocent. Darshan has spoiled the life of the earning member of a poor family. The actor shouldn't have done this," Jayamma said.
Sulochana, the mother of Jaggu, also insisted that her son is innocent. Claiming that he is being framed, she said Jaggu was a fan of Darshan, but she never thought that the fan cult will take him to jail one day.
She said that he is the only earning member of the family and now they are on the streets.