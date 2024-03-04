Bengaluru cafe blast probe handed over to NIA: Sources

NEW DELHI: The probe into the blast at Rameshwaramcafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following a direction by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), officials said on Monday.

The suspected act of terror (low-intensity blast) took place at the cafe on March 1 in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area, where several people were injured in the explosion that took place during the busy lunch hour.

The case was initially registered by the Bengaluru Police under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -UAPA and the Explosives Substances Act in connection with the blast.

The Police had also found a suspect in the CCTV footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe. According to the initial investigation conducted by the Police indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had assured that the suspect would be arrested soon.

According to reports the state Home Minister said, “We are continuing our investigation. Eight teams have been formed and all are working in different directions and looking at different aspects. We have collected several CCTV footage. We are examining every angle including if there is any jealousy factor.”

Noting that the state government was not sure if the explosion has any connection with the Mangaluru blast, the Minister said, “They have used a similar material and the same system technically. The NSG team visited the blast site. We will definitely find the person.”