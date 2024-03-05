High flying: Indian Gaganyaan Astronauts sport NIFT-designed space suits; blend of style and function unveiled

BENGALURU: It was a surreal feeling for many Indians when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of the four IAF pilots chosen for India’s first-ever

indigenous human space flight mission, Gaganyaan. Group Captains Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan and Wing Commander Shubanshu Shukla looked dapper as they were introduced to the world at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre near Thiruvananthapuram.

Here in the city, the faculty members and students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bengaluru, were beaming with pride as they saw ‘Gaganauts’ donning the suit designed by the members of the institute.

A NIFT team, led by two professors – Jonalee Bajpai and Mohan Kumar V, and three students – Lamia Anees, Samarpan Pradhan and Tuliya D, under the guidance of the former NIFT director Susan Thomas, worked on the designs of ground uniforms of the Gaganyaan astronauts. In addition, they also designed the wing logo, which was presented to the astronaut-designates by PM Modi. Bajpai recalls it being an ‘absolutely exciting experience to be associated with ISRO and Gaganyaan’.

One of the best parts about working on the project, according to the team, was the ‘astronauts wanting to don something stylish’. “It was amazing to know how the astronaut-designates wanted to project themselves to 1.4 billion Indians. They had so many inputs to the design; it sort of makes us all understand that fashion is for all,” says Bajpai.