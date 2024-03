Bengaluru cafe blast: Rs 10 lakh reward announced for information on prime suspect

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the suspected bomber in the March 1 Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru.

On its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the NIA posted a picture of the suspected bomber wearing a cap, mask and glasses while entering the cafe.

The agency shared phone numbers and emails where people can send information about the unidentified person, who has emerged as a prime suspect.

The NIA assured that the identity of the informants will be kept confidential.

The probe into the blast at the cafe was handed over to the NIA earlier this week.