Woman from Uzbekistan found dead in Bengaluru hotel, cops suspect murder

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old woman from Uzbekistan was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a three star hotel near BDA office in Seshadripuram police station limits. The victim is said to have come on a tourist visa.

She had rented a room in the hotel, four days back. The police suspect that the victim has been either strangled or suffocated to death. They are not ruling out the possibility of sexual assault on the victim before killing her.

The police have identified the victim as Zareena.

The incident came to light on Wednesday afternoon around 4.30 pm when the victim was not seen outside her room. Suspecting foul play, the staff tried talking to her. As there was no reply from her, the staff entered the room using a spare key and found her dead.

External injuries on the victim suggests that she must have been attacked. The accused is suspected to be known to the victim.

The manager of the hotel reported the matter to the police. The body has been sent to Bowring Hospital's mortuary for postmortem.

The police are checking the CCTV footage of the hotel and are also going through the registers of visitors and guests to get a possible lead.

Further investigations are on.