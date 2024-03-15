Use water judiciously, advises DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: In situations of drought, we all need to use water responsibly and judiciously, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, after launching the ‘Neeru Ulisi, Bengaluru Belisi’ (Save Water, Develop Bangaluru) campaign, along with releasing four mobile applications related to groundwater and water conservation, developed by the BWSSB.

Shivakumar said that Bengaluru city is reeling without rain this year. “6,900 tube wells in the city have dried and the remaining 7,000 tube wells are working. Therefore, we need to create awareness about judicious usage of water,” he said. He said, efforts are being made to monitor the use of water from tubewells. “Anyone drilling a new tubewell, must get permission from BWSSB,” he stressed.

“Officials have registered the private tankers of Bengaluru, and the government has set up subsidised rate for the tankers,” he said, and added that by registering tankers, they have effectively stopped the racket run, in the name of supplying tanker water.

The Bengaluru Development Minister said that the government was managing the water scarcity situation well, and mentioned that there is a lot of publicity and politics about the issue because of the upcoming general elections. “We should not bother about it, and should make an honest effort to solve the problem. Whatever the election code of conduct, we will ensure that there is no drinking water problem,” he stated.

He also directed the authorities to take necessary measures to supply water wherever there is a shortage of water.

BWSSB Chairman Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar explained the current water problem in the city and said that only if the public cooperates, it is possible to solve the water problem.

Hike in water tariff?

Hinting at an increase in water tariff in the coming days, Shivakumar said, “Water rates have not been increased for the past 10 years. From the day I took charge of this department, I have decided to strengthen BWSSB. We will take our decision after the general elections.”