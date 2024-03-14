‘Karnataka never gave water, TN got it by moving SC’

VELLORE: “Karnataka has never agreed to release water to Tamil Nadu and it will always stick to that. But, Tamil Nadu will not give up its rights and the state usually goes to the court to get it’s rightful share,” Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Wednesday. He was referring to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Talking to reporters at the inauguration of a cooperative wholesale store, Duraimurugan emphasized the importance of legal recourse to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s rights.

Talking about the union government’s announcement on CAA, Duraimurugan said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin is firm on his stand against implementing the Act unlike his predecessor Edappadi K Palaniswami. Had the AIADMK opposed the Act in parliament, its passage could have been averted.”

As regards the general election, Duraimurugan said the announcement of DMK candidates is eagerly awaited by many.

“Our legal experts are prepared to legally tackle the Andhra Pradesh government’s new dam construction on the Palar,” he added.