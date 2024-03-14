Siddaramaiah's remarks on Cauvery water condemnable, Stalin should wake up: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday strongly condemned the remark of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that not even a drop of Cauvery water would be given to Tamil Nadu.

He also urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to initiate legal steps immediately to get the due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka as summer approaches.

Palaniswami, in a post on X platform, said “Karnataka Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made a remark that he shall not provide even a drop of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, even if the union government insists. This outrageous remark has fuelled the already fuming fire and deserves utmost condemnation. As we are approaching summer, Tamil Nadu may be facing an acute water scarcity. I urge the TN CM to wake up and oppose his alliance partner, and immediately initiate legal steps to ensure that Tamil Nadu receives its due share of water.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s state spokesperson ANS Prasad asked why Stalin is silent on Siddaramaiah’s statement. “Stalin should talk to his alliance friends in Karnataka and get the due share of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu. If he fails, people of Tamil Nadu will teach the DMK a lesson in the Lok Sabha election,” Prasad said.