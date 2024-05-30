The benefits of the magical mango

The mango is rich in nutrients such as carbohydrates, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals as well as non-nutrient compounds including organic acids, dietary fibre, polyphenols, carotenoids, and other pigments.

Nutrients

Energy: The energy value of mango fruit pulp varies from 60 to 190 kcal per 100 g

Carbohydrates: Ripe mango fruits are rich in sugars (glucose, fructose, sucrose), starch, pectin, and cellulose. The ripe mango fruit pulp is about 15 per cent soluble sugars, which contribute to the sweet flavour and the structure of the fruit. Simple sugars favour obesity and obesity-related diseases, hence, the high intake of particular types of mangoes is not advisable for certain age groups therefore, the high-level intake of particular forms of mango is not advisable in certain age groups such as children because several studies have demonstrated the pro-obesity effects as it can increase hepatic and circulatory triglyceride as well as low-density lipoprotein levels.

Minerals: Mangoes provide calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, selenium, sodium, and zinc to the human diet. Mango seeds and peels also contain significant amounts, in descending order, of calcium, potassium, magnesium, sodium, iron, manganese, zinc, and copper.

Protein: The protein content of the mango is low, ranging between 0.5 and 5.5 per cent, depending on the cultivar and several other physiological and cultural factors. Alanine, arginine, glycine, isoleucine, leucine, and serine were the predominant amino acids found in fully ripe mango fruit, with all other amino acids present in only trace amounts.

Vitamins: Changes in vitamin C content during mango ripening include higher levels in partially ripe mango fruit than in fully-ripe mangoes. Mango fruit contains provitamin A carotenoids such as alpha-carotene and beta-carotene. The contents of vitamins E and K in mango fruit are low or moderate, while vitamin D is absent in this fruit. B vitamins in the fruit include B1 (thiamin), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), B6 (pyridoxine, pyridoxal, and pyridoxamine), and B9 (folate or folic acid).

Incorporating mangoes into a balanced diet can contribute to overall health and well-being. However, like any food, it’s essential to consume them in moderation as part of a varied diet to reap their nutritional benefits without overloading on sugars or calories.