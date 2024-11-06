Bengaluru metro fare hike expected in early 2025: Public feedback calls for concessions

BENGALURU: The Fare Fixation Committee tasked with determining the appropriate fare for Bengaluru Metro is midway through its work, and a fare hike is anticipated to come into effect from early 2025.

The last fare increase occurred eight years ago. In the meantime, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has received over 100 responses seeking discounted fares for various categories of commuters.

Currently, the minimum fare on Namma Metro's 73-km network is Rs 10, while the maximum fare is Rs 60. Smart card users enjoy a 5 per cent discount on fares.

The committee, chaired by retired Madras High Court judge Justice R. Tharani, includes Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Satyendra Pal Singh and former Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka E. V. Ramana Reddy.

It has been tasked with submitting its recommendations to BMRCL by 15th December. An official from BMRCL stated, "Whatever they recommend would be binding on us."