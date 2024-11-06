Bengaluru metro fare hike expected in early 2025: Public feedback calls for concessions

BENGALURU: The Fare Fixation Committee tasked with determining the appropriate fare for Bengaluru Metro is midway through its work, and a fare hike is anticipated to come into effect from early 2025.
The last fare increase occurred eight years ago. In the meantime, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has received over 100 responses seeking discounted fares for various categories of commuters.
Currently, the minimum fare on Namma Metro's 73-km network is Rs 10, while the maximum fare is Rs 60. Smart card users enjoy a 5 per cent discount on fares.
The committee, chaired by retired Madras High Court judge Justice R. Tharani, includes Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Satyendra Pal Singh and former Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka E. V. Ramana Reddy.
It has been tasked with submitting its recommendations to BMRCL by 15th December. An official from BMRCL stated, "Whatever they recommend would be binding on us."
He further explained that, due to the high operational costs — including a modest profit of Rs 14 crore in the previous fiscal year — along with significant interest and loan repayments to international lenders like the EIB, ADB, AFD, and JAICA for Phases 1 and 2, as well as rising maintenance costs, "it will be impossible for BMRCL to continue operations smoothly and expand further unless the fare is hiked."
BMRCL Managing Director M. Maheshwar Rao commented, “The Committee is still working on it. There is nothing concrete that we can say about any fare structure it may suggest as of now.”
Regarding the public feedback received last month on the proposed fare revision, another official said, "We have received over 100 responses. Some have opposed any possible fare hike, while others have acknowledged that a hike is necessary. Women have written asking for a fare discount. The differently abled have requested a concession. A few government employees have written to us seeking some kind of discount. Students have asked for special passes, and the general public has requested subsidised monthly passes."
The committee is allowed a one-time extension beyond the deadline, another official confirmed. "This extension is permitted for a maximum of six months," he added.