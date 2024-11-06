Bengaluru metro: New extension opens for commuters after delay

BENGALURU: After a delay of nearly five years and three months, the first train with commuters will depart from Madavara at 5 am on Thursday.

Following public pressure, the State government has decided to open the line for operations ahead of the formal inauguration, which will take place later.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) claims that the 3.14-km extension will benefit an additional 44,000 passengers.

The Rs 1,168-crore Nagasandra-Madavara line will expand the Metro's overall operational network to 76.95 km. With the addition of the three new stations at Manjunatha Nagar and Madavara (BIEC), the Green Line (North-South corridor) will now have 31 stations and stretch to 33.46 km. The Purple Line (East-West corridor) will feature 38 stations across its 43.49-km network.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar took a ride on the new 3.14-km extension from Nagasandra to Madavara (Reach-3 extension), boarding a train at Yeshwanthpur Metro station around 1 pm. He was accompanied by MP Tejasvi Surya, Nelamangala MLA Srinivasaiah, and Dasarahalli MLA Muniraju.

Speaking to the press later, Shivakumar revealed that Bengaluru's Metro network will reach 175 km by 2026. “A total of 30 km of new Metro lines will be added by 2025,” he stated.

The R V Road-Bommasandra line (Reach-5) is expected to open at the beginning of next year, and the elevated portion of the Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara line (Reach-6) will open by the end of 2025, according to a senior Metro official.