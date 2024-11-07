Green Line extension launch: Madavara-Nagasandra route gains popularity

BENGALURU: The much-awaited launch of the Green Line extension from Madavara to Nagasandra had an awkward beginning on Thursday, with not a single passenger aboard the first train departing from Madavara station at 5 a.m.

The maiden train, which left from Platform 2, had only a lone security staffer to welcome any potential passengers.

The second trip saw a slight improvement, with two passengers on board. However, the patronage gradually increased as the day progressed. By the time the first train terminated at Madavara, 15 passengers had boarded.

By 7 p.m., a total of 11,093 people had used the new extension, which includes three stations: Chikkabidarakallu, Manjunatha Nagara, and Madavara.

The sluggish start could have been attributed to the sudden announcement made on Wednesday about the launch of Reach-3C the following morning. Many of the early travellers were unaware of the launch and decided to board the trains after finding out about the service by chance.

Auditor Lakshmi Narasimhaiah was the first passenger to board the second train from Madavara. On his way to Tin Factory, from where he planned to catch a bus to Kolar for work, he expressed his excitement: “I am the first passenger to use the train, and I am really happy about that. I no longer need to travel to Nagasandra to use the Metro. I will become a regular traveller."

Residents of the sprawling Prestige Jindal City complex were also delighted to have a station closer to home. Bheemesh Ganekar, a resident who boarded the train at Chikkabidarakallu, said, “I have been waiting for months to avail this facility. I am extremely happy.”