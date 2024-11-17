Actor Pratham files complaint against Darshan’s fans

BENGALURU: Actor Pratham has filed a complaint against around 60 fans of actor Darshan.

Pratham, the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 4, said that the accused, claiming to be Darshan’s fans, abused and tried to attack him in a hotel, where he had gone to have food.

Pratham posted this on social media on Friday around 10.58 pm. The city police contacted him based on the post and asked him to file a complaint.

Pratham told reporters that he faced a similar situation a month ago, but did not file a police complaint. “If I had filed a police complaint then, I assume, this incident would not have happened.

After my Friday’s post on social media, a DCP rank officer contacted me to file a complaint,” Pratham said. The actor also submitted the video proof of the incident to the police. The West CEN police have registered a case based on Pratham’s complaint.