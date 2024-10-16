Disaster response force personnel deployed in Bengaluru following heavy rain forecast

BENGALURU: Disaster response force personnel have been deployed in Bengaluru following a heavy rain forecast.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, Bengaluru city received 66.1 mm rainfall, officials said.

Incessant rains had thrown normal life out of gear with waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the city on Tuesday.

Schools in Bengaluru Urban district will remain shut on Wednesday, while many information technology, biotechnology and private companies permitted their employees to work from home, officials said.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said about 60 personnel drawn from the National Disaster Response Force and Karnataka State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the city.

"We are redeploying another 40 personnel to be on stand by for any necessity. We have put Fire and Emergency Services on stand by for immediate response," he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning and squall on Wednesday for coastal, north interior and south interior parts of Karnataka.

It has predicted very heavy rain for Bengaluru and surrounding districts of coastal, north interior and south interior of Karnataka till October 18.

Overcast conditions are likely to continue in the city over the next three to four days.

Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society said: "We are prioritising the safety and well-being of all working in IT, BT and private companies located in Bengaluru."

"As transportation systems may be disrupted due to flooding, waterlogging, and traffic congestion, commuting to office premises could pose risks," it said, recommending work from home option for those employees.

Bengaluru Metro services were also briefly disrupted on the purple line due to "tree obstruction." However, the maintenance team cleared it.

According to Karnataka Weather (a page on 'X' dedicated for weather updates), due to weakening and a more northward than westward movement of depression, Bengaluru is likely to witness overcast conditions with a few on and off spells of light to moderate showers/rains on Wednesday.

"The threat for heavy rains for the city has eased out," it said.

The city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up 24X7 exclusive control rooms in eight zones and also launched a helpline number (1533) to report rain-related problems.