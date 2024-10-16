Flooding crisis at Kendriya Vihar apartments prompting swift action from BBMP

BENGALURU: Following heavy rains over the last two days, Kendriya Vihar Apartments have once again been flooded. In response, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has deployed tractors to assist apartment residents.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, accompanied by a team of officials, visited the site to assess the situation. Speaking to reporters, he stated, “I have directed officials to immediately take necessary steps to solve the problem, where water is standing at about 3 feet.”
Girinath explained that a katcha drain is being constructed on the private land next to the existing canal, which will allow the water to be diverted to flow through the raw drain once the work is completed.
Currently, two fire-fighting vehicles are pumping out the water. Additionally, a 'Help Desk' was set up yesterday evening, and arrangements for residents, including drinking water, milk, bread, and biscuits, are being made.
To facilitate residents' movement, two tractors have been arranged. The Palike chief noted that Yelahanka Lake has two kodis. “The North Kodi will come towards Kendriya Vihar Apartments, where the flow of water has to be reduced now. When the water flow level increases in the Southern Kodi, the water flow level in the Northern Kodi will decrease. I have instructed appropriate action to be taken immediately in this regard,” he added.
Over 20 officers and staff from the Palike have been deployed and are actively working to resolve the issue. Girinath also visited Ramana Shree Layout and California Layout, where he mentioned that a diversion channel had been constructed earlier to prevent water from entering the layout, which had effectively reduced the water level. However, despite these measures, rainwater has still entered the layout, necessitating the use of pumps to remove the water.
“Zonal Commissioners should hold a virtual meeting in the morning and personally visit to check the problem areas in their respective zones. I have instructed all officials to look into the problems at the site and find a permanent solution, taking appropriate action to resolve the issues,” said Girinath.
He further emphasised that control rooms in all zones should be actively functioning, instructing them to respond immediately to complaints received from citizens.
Zonal Commissioner Kari Gowda, Zonal Joint Commissioner Mohammad Naeem Momim, Chief Engineer Ranganath, Executive Engineer Sudhakar Reddy, and other concerned officers were also present during the visit.