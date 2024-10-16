Flooding crisis at Kendriya Vihar apartments prompting swift action from BBMP

BENGALURU: Following heavy rains over the last two days, Kendriya Vihar Apartments have once again been flooded. In response, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has deployed tractors to assist apartment residents.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, accompanied by a team of officials, visited the site to assess the situation. Speaking to reporters, he stated, “I have directed officials to immediately take necessary steps to solve the problem, where water is standing at about 3 feet.”

Girinath explained that a katcha drain is being constructed on the private land next to the existing canal, which will allow the water to be diverted to flow through the raw drain once the work is completed.

Currently, two fire-fighting vehicles are pumping out the water. Additionally, a 'Help Desk' was set up yesterday evening, and arrangements for residents, including drinking water, milk, bread, and biscuits, are being made.

To facilitate residents' movement, two tractors have been arranged. The Palike chief noted that Yelahanka Lake has two kodis. “The North Kodi will come towards Kendriya Vihar Apartments, where the flow of water has to be reduced now. When the water flow level increases in the Southern Kodi, the water flow level in the Northern Kodi will decrease. I have instructed appropriate action to be taken immediately in this regard,” he added.