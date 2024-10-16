Heavy rain, orange alert for Karnataka

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday announced the onset of northeast monsoon (NEM) and withdrawal of southwest monsoon (SWM).

Also, in view of formation of systems, the IMD issued an orange alert for most parts of the state for the next two days.

Director of IMD (Bengaluru) Puviyarasan told TNIE that SWM withdrew from Karnataka on Tuesday (October 15). Simultaneously, NEM commenced over the southeast peninsula. However, most parts of Karnataka have been experiencing rain since Sunday.

HOLIDAY FOR SCHOOLS TODAY

The Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner on Tuesday issued orders for the closure of all schools (government and private) in the city on Wednesday. The order, however, stated that all colleges, ITIs and other such institutions will function as usual. As it is a government holiday on Thursday for Valmiki Jayanthi, schools will remain shut for two days.