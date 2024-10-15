Widespread rainfall disrupts daily life across central, southern Karnataka

BENGALURU: A downpour that began early Tuesday has disrupted daily life in central and southern parts of Karnataka, including the state capital, Bengaluru.

Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal triggered the widespread rainfall.

They also indicated that the arid regions in the northern parts of the state would likely experience similar weather conditions in the next 24 hours. "This situation will prevail for the next three to four days," an official stated.