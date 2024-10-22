Bangalore cloud burst: Additional IAS KAS officers deployed in Yelahanka Zone to oversee rescue operations

BENGALURU: Due to heavy rains in the Yelahanka zone, additional IAS and KAS officers from other zones of the city corporation have been deputed for supervision following Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner's orders.

"Each officer should be given a specific responsibility and should respond to the local residents immediately. He is also instructed to take appropriate steps to resolve the problem urgently," the order said.

Addressing a meeting held in the Yelahanka zone after visiting and inspecting the rain-affected areas, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that immediate precautionary measures should be taken in the areas flooded due to heavy rains.

Necessary steps should be taken to relocate the residents in the most problematic areas. He instructed the officials to respond immediately and provide necessary facilities including drinking water, milk, biscuits, and food to the residents in the affected areas.

In areas where there is a lot of water, including Bhadrappa Layout and Tata Nagar, additional 10-15 HP pumps and fire engines should be arranged to drain the water. He also directed that JCBs be placed at important places near the Rajkaluves and the Rajkaluves should be completely cleaned and the rainwater should flow smoothly.

In areas where there is a lot of water, municipal officials, BESCOM, police, fire brigade, NDRF, SDRF officers/staff should be on the spot and the problem should be resolved quickly. He instructed that flood lights should be arranged by SDRF/NDRF and day and night operations should be carried out to drain the water.