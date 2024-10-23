Karnataka forms committee to address severe impact of heavy rains in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A consultative committee to address severe challenges facing the city and residents was formed in response to the heavy rains in Bengaluru.

The announcement was made by Minister of Electronics and IT/BT Priyank Kharge on Wednesday. Bengaluru received rainfall between 92 mm and 157 mm due to cloud bursts.

The minister, on Wednesday, mentioned that the government is extremely mindful of the serious impact the incessant rains have had on the operations of various significant industry stakeholders.

“To address the situation, a committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. This committee will include heads of the IT, BT, and Startup Vision Groups,” Kharge announced.

Kharge mentioned that the government plans to reach out to industries, corporates, industry associations, business park associations, and citizen groups to discuss, evaluate, and implement immediate, short-term, and long-term solutions to strengthen Bengaluru's infrastructure.