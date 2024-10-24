Bengaluru building collapse: ‘Divine Eye’ a boon for rescue teams

Ammamani added that 25-30 labourers worked daily in the building. She and her mother had been working in the building for the past five months.

Mariyamma was waiting anxiously, crying and praying for the safe rescue of her son-in-law Elumalai, a labour contractor, trapped under the debris. She has two daughters and the family has been living in Bengaluru for years.

Sohail, a friend of one of the deceased, Armaan, said he had a narrow escape as he was outside at the time. He mentioned that seven labourers from Bihar were working at the building that day. Stating that all the deceased were from very poor backgrounds, Sohail lamented that their families would be devastated. The group had been carrying out flooring work on the third and fourth floors since August, he told TNIE.

BBMP suspends Assistant Executive Engineer of Horamavu sub-division

BENGALURU: A A day after the collapse of a six-storied building in Babusapalya, which resulted in eight deaths and multiple injuries, it has come to light that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued three notices seeking documents from the owner and later directing him to remove unauthorised floors.

The Assistant Executive Engineer of Horamavu sub-division of BBMP Vinay has been suspended for dereliction of duty. According to official records, the first notice under Section 313 of the BBMP Act 2020 was issued on April 24 to the owner Muniraj Reddy, asking him to submit the documents of land ownership and type of construction within seven days.

The second notice under section 248 (1) of BBMP Act 2020 was issued on September 13, confirming violations like deviation and unauthorised floors and asking the owner to remove them. At that time, the building had five floors. Again on September 21, another notice under Section 248 (3) of the BBMP Act 2020 was served, asking him to clear the unauthorised construction, but the owner not only ignored it but also added another floor.

However, other than issuing notices, no strict action was taken, thus leading to the tragedy that claimed eight lives. In line with BBMP regulations, a demolition notice should have been issued under Section 356 of BBMP Act 2020. The entire process, from issuing the first notice till the demolition, is supposed to be completed within 117 days. However, due to the delay and negligence by Palike officials, the unfortunate incident occurred.