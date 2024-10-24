Bengaluru building collapse: ‘Divine Eye’ a boon for rescue teams

BENGALURU: The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and Fire department personnel, carrying out rescue operations at the building collapse site in Hennur, were helped by a ‘Divine Eye’ on Wednesday. The device helped the rescue teams detect those trapped under the debris.
The illegal six-storey under-construction building had collapsed on Tuesday evening, and rescue operations were on to bring out survivors and bodies. A team from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) arrived on site with their advanced ‘Divine Eye’ device.
Also known as Divyachakshu, the device is a through-barrier imaging radar, developed by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE). It is capable of detecting movement through walls, making it useful in rescue operations and hostage situations.
The DRDO team used the device and located a few bodies trapped under the debris, including that of Tulasi Reddy. After tracing the location of the victims, the rescue teams deployed bulldozers to clear the hurdles so the victims could be easily reached and rescued.
Ammamani, daughter of Jagamma alias Jagadevi, told TNIE that her 55-year-old mother, who had been suffering from leg pain, was critically injured in the collapse, with severe wounds to her hands, legs and waist. Ammamani said she felt fortunate to be alive, as she would have been working alongside her mother, but the contractor decided to take only one female worker that day.
Her mother had just returned to the ground floor from the washroom when she heard the building cracking and leaning. She screamed before the structure collapsed. Local residents rushed her to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.
Ammamani added that 25-30 labourers worked daily in the building. She and her mother had been working in the building for the past five months.
Mariyamma was waiting anxiously, crying and praying for the safe rescue of her son-in-law Elumalai, a labour contractor, trapped under the debris. She has two daughters and the family has been living in Bengaluru for years.
Sohail, a friend of one of the deceased, Armaan, said he had a narrow escape as he was outside at the time. He mentioned that seven labourers from Bihar were working at the building that day. Stating that all the deceased were from very poor backgrounds, Sohail lamented that their families would be devastated. The group had been carrying out flooring work on the third and fourth floors since August, he told TNIE.
BBMP suspends Assistant Executive Engineer of Horamavu sub-division
BENGALURU: A A day after the collapse of a six-storied building in Babusapalya, which resulted in eight deaths and multiple injuries, it has come to light that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued three notices seeking documents from the owner and later directing him to remove unauthorised floors.
The Assistant Executive Engineer of Horamavu sub-division of BBMP Vinay has been suspended for dereliction of duty. According to official records, the first notice under Section 313 of the BBMP Act 2020 was issued on April 24 to the owner Muniraj Reddy, asking him to submit the documents of land ownership and type of construction within seven days.
The second notice under section 248 (1) of BBMP Act 2020 was issued on September 13, confirming violations like deviation and unauthorised floors and asking the owner to remove them. At that time, the building had five floors. Again on September 21, another notice under Section 248 (3) of the BBMP Act 2020 was served, asking him to clear the unauthorised construction, but the owner not only ignored it but also added another floor.
However, other than issuing notices, no strict action was taken, thus leading to the tragedy that claimed eight lives. In line with BBMP regulations, a demolition notice should have been issued under Section 356 of BBMP Act 2020. The entire process, from issuing the first notice till the demolition, is supposed to be completed within 117 days. However, due to the delay and negligence by Palike officials, the unfortunate incident occurred.