Bengaluru building collapse: BBMP had flagged structure month ago, AEE suspended

BENGALURU: A day after the six-storey building in Babusab Palya collapsed on Tuesday, resulting in eight deaths and several injuries, it has come to nice that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued three notices to the owner, seeking documents and later directing him to remove the unauthorised floors.

In the wake of the tragedy, BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer Vinay has been suspended in an attempt to defuse public anger against the city administration and government.

According to available documents, the first notice under Section 313 of the BBMP Act, 2020, was issued on 24th April 2024 to the owner, Muniraj Reddy, who was given seven days to submit land ownership documents and details of the construction on the 2,400-sqft plot.

This was followed by a second notice under Section 248(1) of the BBMP Act, 2020, on 13th September 2024, which confirmed violations such as deviations and unauthorised floors, and directed the owner to remove them. At that time, the controversial building had five floors.

Once again, on 21st September, a third notice under Section 248(3) of the BBMP Act, 2020, was issued, asking Reddy to clear the unauthorised construction. However, the owner not only ignored the order but also added another floor. Despite these violations, BBMP officials failed to take strict action and merely issued notices, indicating a possible attempt to shirk responsibility.

As per regulations, the BBMP is required to serve a demolition notice under Section 356 of the BBMP Act, 2020, if the owner fails to comply.

The entire process from issuing the first notice to initiating demolition should be completed within 117 days. However, due to delays on the part of the BBMP, a tragic incident has occurred, say residents of Horamavu.