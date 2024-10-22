Worker killed, five missing as under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru due to heavy rains

BENGALURU: A building under construction collapsed in north Bengaluru's Babusapalya on Tuesday, leaving one person dead. The incident occurred around 4pm, amidst the ongoing heavy rainfall in most parts of the city.

"Approximately 20 people were trapped. One body has been recovered, 14 workers have been rescued and five are still missing," D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru) told media.

Two rescue vans from the fire and emergency department have been pressed into rescue operations.

The seven-storey building was constructed without due permissions from the city corporation.

One side of the building has tilted on a labour shed, where many other people are said to be trapped, said a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike engineer from the site.