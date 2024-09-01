Drugs given to survivor procured from Bengaluru: SP Dr Arun K

UDUPI: Udupi police, who are investigating the Karkala kidnapping and rape case, have found that the drugs, allegedly given to the survivor, were procured from Bengaluru.

Recently, the police arrested two more suspects in the case. They have been identified as Giriraju Jagadhabi, 31, from Andhra Pradesh and John Noronha, 30.

Udupi SP Dr Arun K said preliminary investigations revealed that Giriraju and Noronha worked together in Kuwait a few years ago. Giriraju contacted Noronha for drugs sometime ago. Then, Noronha invited Giriraju to Udupi. After Giriraj’s arrival in Udupi, Noronha introduced Shahid. Shahid,tried to source synthetic drugs locally, but could not. Later, he approached Abhay, who had already been arrested by the police. Abhay, who had worked in Bengaluru, confirmed that drugs were available in that city and asked Shahid and Giriraju to go there.

Shahid, Altaf and Abhay travelled from Karkala to Bengaluru and purchased drugs from an unidentified person and handed them over to Giriraju. The three suspects received commission for the deal and Altaf brought a portion of the drugs. The drugs in Altaf’s possession were given to the survivor when she was allegedly raped. The police had seized some drugs from Altaf’s car. Dr Arun said five people have been arrested in the case so far. The man, who supplied drugs to the accused in Bengaluru, is yet to be arrested.