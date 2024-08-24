Karkala rape not carried out by gang, victim still in shock: Udupi SP

UDUPI: Udupi SP Dr Arun K has warned of strict action against people spreading misinformation regarding the rape incident in Karkala and clarified that it was not gang rape.

Soon after the incident came to light on Saturday, many including BJP leaders V Sunil Kumar and MP Capt Brijesh Chowta termed the incident as a 'gang rape' while some also gave it a communal colour by calling it a case of 'love jihad'.

However, the SP clarified that as per the preliminary investigation, it is not a case of gang rape.

“In the FIR registered, it is mentioned that the victim was raped by Altaf, the prime accused in the case. The victim is in shock now and she has to come out of that shock. So the investigation will go further deeper and her statements will be recorded. She will be making a statement before the judge,” the SP said.

“She has made a statement before the doctor as well that indicates it is not a gangrape incident. The medical examination report is expected and that will give us a clearer idea,” he added.