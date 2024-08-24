Karkala rape not carried out by gang, victim still in shock: Udupi SP

UDUPI: Udupi SP Dr Arun K has warned of strict action against people spreading misinformation regarding the rape incident in Karkala and clarified that it was not gang rape.
Soon after the incident came to light on Saturday, many including BJP leaders V Sunil Kumar and MP Capt Brijesh Chowta termed the incident as a 'gang rape' while some also gave it a communal colour by calling it a case of 'love jihad'.
However, the SP clarified that as per the preliminary investigation, it is not a case of gang rape.
“In the FIR registered, it is mentioned that the victim was raped by Altaf, the prime accused in the case. The victim is in shock now and she has to come out of that shock. So the investigation will go further deeper and her statements will be recorded. She will be making a statement before the judge,” the SP said.
“She has made a statement before the doctor as well that indicates it is not a gangrape incident. The medical examination report is expected and that will give us a clearer idea,” he added.
Earlier, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta had said, “The gangrape of a woman in Karkala is a heinous crime and reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka”. He also added that the incident is a testimony that drug peddling is rampant in the coastal areas.
He recently said that he had raised the issue of drug abuse in the coastal areas in the parliament session and had highlighted that it is leading to illegal activities and also posing a threat to national security by affecting the law and order situation.
“The recurrence of such incidents in the state highlights the failure of the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah. The women of the Hindu community have no protection. The home department should wake up and ensure that the accused get tough punishment.”
Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar went a step further and called the incident a case of 'love jihad'. He alleged that 'two-three' persons have raped the survivor according to a complaint lodged by her mother although only two persons have been arrested with regard to the incident.
He stressed the need for a movement against targeting Hindu women and asked the state government to strengthen measures to prevent 'Love Jihad'.
Another BJP MLA D Vedavyas Kamath blamed the incident on the 'appeasement politics' of the Congress government.
A Muslim leader from Karkala Mohammed Sharif demanded stringent punishment for the culprits involved in the case.
“We will ban him from the Muslim community. The arrested had been involved in other similar activities in the past and was thrashed by the public. In this rape case, the role of the drug mafia is visible clearly. Drug mafia is rampant in the district and the police should curb the drug mafia. No lawyers should argue in favour of the accused in the court,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Hindu Hitharakshana Samithi, Karkala unit, will stage a protest on August 26 at 9 am to condemn the crime.