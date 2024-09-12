Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's warning hits home, Wards get officers to fix potholes

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of the deadline issued by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to fill up all potholes in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is working on a war footing and has appointed nodal officers ward-wise in all eight zones of the municipality to oversee work to fill potholes.

The BBMP Chief Commissioner also went on rounds late Tuesday evening to take stock of the situation. Girinath told TNIE, “The assistant engineers (AE) in each ward have been made nodal officers. They will address the issue of potholes, and also look into issues of cleanliness, removal of OFCs, clear waterlogging etc.”

Engineers associated with the BBMP Road Infrastructure Department (RID) will be assigned the job of fixing potholes on every 1km stretch of roads.

During the inspection, he was shown a pipeline installed to prevent waterlogging in Hebbal, while gratings were fixed to allow water to flow smoothly. The waste that collects in the gratings is cleared from time to time. Checking on ongoing Metro pillar work near a rajakaluve, he asked officials to take safety measures so that pedestrian movement is not a problem. He also directed them to fix damaged pavement slabs and road.

Noting that the road from Esteem Mall towards KR Puram is filthy and not maintained, he instructed officials to have it cleaned up immediately. “All major roads come under RID and AEs have to fix bad patches and report them to the executive engineers of the department. Once the rainy season ends, work on white-topping projects on all major roads will be expedited, and the issue of potholes on such roads will not arise,” an official said.

BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao, who was part of the inspection late Tuesday night, said wherever Metro work is being done, issues of safety and removal of debris are being looked into.