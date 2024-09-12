Karnataka HC blocks serial complainant, quashes latest case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court came across a decade-old saga of deceit by a 34-year-old woman, who repeatedly filed frivolous complaints against many men, either terming them as husbands or accusing them of rape by going back on the promise of marriage. But she did not represent the cases, ending in acquittal of the accused persons.

Saying the intention of the complainant is clear, Justice M Nagaprasanna quashed the tenth complaint filed by the woman from Kodagu against a man and his family members within 25 days of marriage allegedly held in 2022. Her complaint was only to harass those who had nothing to do with her. More than 10 men have fallen prey to her antics and tactics, bordering on a honey trap character of the complainant as gathered from the modus operandi found in the complaints, the judge said. He also directed the director general & inspector general of police to give details of the complainant to all police stations so that they could be cautious when she wants to file a case against any other man. The police should not register the case without conducting appropriate preliminary inquiry. “This is to curb, if not stop, wanton registration of crimes against several men. Ten have been seen, it is only to stop the eleventh,” the judge said.

The judge noted that all the cases of acquittal are on account of the complainant not cooperating with the trial despite repeated notices. In every trial, she has been continuously absent. The police are engaged in investigating false claims and criminal courts are engaged in conducting trials in which all the accused have been acquitted. “Even before this court, the complainant has appeared once and has not appeared on a plethora of occasions,” the judge said