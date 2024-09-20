45% road deaths are of people forced to walk on roads in Bengaluru: Experts

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government and its agencies are looking in the wrong direction while planning and making promises about Bengaluru’s development, or turning the state capital into a global city with underground tunnel roads and sky deck to attract tourists. Ensuring safe, well-designed, well-maintained footpaths do not seem to be anywhere on their radar.

This, despite experts stressing that at least 45% of road deaths are those of pedestrians, and these occur as they are forced to walk on roads in the absence of safe footpaths.

How indifferent the state government and its agencies are towards developing footpaths in Bengaluru is evident from this: At many places, it is government bodies which have encroached upon footpaths by setting up toilets, drinking water plants, transformers, traffic police kiosks and vehicles seized by police parked on footpaths.

Moreover, due to lack of coordination among various parastatal bodies and private players, footpaths and roads are dug up, and relaying them ignored. Let alone government agencies, without any strict monitoring by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), even telecom companies dig up footpaths and never bother to relay them, several citizens The New Indian Express spoke to have pointed out.

When roads are dug up by the parastatal bodies, footpaths are the most affected as debris and construction material are dumped, eating into the already narrow footpaths in the city, wherever they exist. Many footpath stretches are mere urinal spots, smoking addas or garbage dumps, pushing pedestrians straight on to roads and in the path of speeding vehicles.